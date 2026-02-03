Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.

PhishingBox Phishing Simulator

Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get real value from PhishingBox Phishing Simulator because it automates the entire awareness loop: you run a campaign, employees fail, they get enrolled in training automatically, and you see the results in real time without manual workflow steps. The Advanced Human Detection filter cuts false positives that plague generic simulators, and the 12-month campaign scheduler lets you build a year-long curriculum without constant reconfiguration. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing security orchestration platform; PhishingBox works best as a standalone awareness tool, not as an automated response trigger inside your SOC.