Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

PhishingBox Phishing Simulator: Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness & deliver training. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, AI-powered phishing template editor with Bootstrap support, Phishing template library with community-submitted templates..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.