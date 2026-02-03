Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by OutThink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies that struggle to keep phishing simulations current will benefit most from OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator; its multi-agent system generates realistic, personalized campaigns without requiring security staff to manually craft each one. The platform covers PR.AT awareness training and DE.CM continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0, with automated follow-up training and mean-time-to-report metrics closing the gap between simulation and actual behavior change. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach forensics or incident response orchestration; OutThink is simulation and training only.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator differentiates with AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is developed by OutThink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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