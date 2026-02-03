Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.