Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is a commercial human risk management tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations who need to measure and reduce human risk through behavior change will get the most from KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform; its phishing simulation paired with real-time coaching actually shifts user decisions rather than just logging training completion. The platform maps to NIST PR.AT and DE.CM, meaning you get awareness training backed by continuous behavior monitoring that surfaces who's actually clicking, not just who sat through videos. This tool prioritizes prevention and detection over response, so it's a weaker fit if your primary need is incident forensics or post-breach user attribution.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform: AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform differentiates with Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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