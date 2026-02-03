Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.

Keepnet Phishing Simulator

Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Keepnet Phishing Simulator because its 30,000+ templates and multi-channel attack surface (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA) let you test user behavior against the actual threats your workforce faces, not sanitized simulations. The platform's false click filtering removes noise from automated security tools, giving you real metrics on human vulnerability, and automated enrollment of clickers into targeted training directly ties simulation results to behavior change. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep SOAR integration; Keepnet maps strongly to NIST Awareness and Training but lighter on the Detection and Response functions.