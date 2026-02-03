Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Phishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Keepnet Phishing Simulator because its 30,000+ templates and multi-channel attack surface (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA) let you test user behavior against the actual threats your workforce faces, not sanitized simulations. The platform's false click filtering removes noise from automated security tools, giving you real metrics on human vulnerability, and automated enrollment of clickers into targeted training directly ties simulation results to behavior change. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep SOAR integration; Keepnet maps strongly to NIST Awareness and Training but lighter on the Detection and Response functions.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Keepnet Phishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Keepnet Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Keepnet Phishing Simulator differentiates with Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Phishing Simulator is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Keepnet Phishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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