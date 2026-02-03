Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Guardey Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Guardey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price. Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Guardey Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Guardey Security Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Guardey Security Awareness Training is developed by Guardey. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Guardey Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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