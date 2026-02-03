Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Riot is a commercial human risk management tool by Riot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Riot's employee security Karma score, which turns individual behaviors into company-wide risk metrics that actually stick with leadership. The platform covers NIST awareness and training functions solidly, but don't expect detection or response capabilities; this is awareness layer only, not a replacement for email security or EDR. Skip Riot if you need integrated breach response or forensics tied to your training metrics.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Riot for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Riot: Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring. built by Riot. Core capabilities include Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Riot differentiates with Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Riot is developed by Riot. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Riot serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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