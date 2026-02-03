Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Riot: Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring. built by Riot. Core capabilities include Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.