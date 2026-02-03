Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Riot is a commercial human risk management tool by Riot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Riot's employee security Karma score, which turns individual behaviors into company-wide risk metrics that actually stick with leadership. The platform covers NIST awareness and training functions solidly, but don't expect detection or response capabilities; this is awareness layer only, not a replacement for email security or EDR. Skip Riot if you need integrated breach response or forensics tied to your training metrics.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Riot for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Riot: Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring. built by Riot. Core capabilities include Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Riot differentiates with Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Riot is developed by Riot. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Riot serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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