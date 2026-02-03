Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Riot

SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Riot's employee security Karma score, which turns individual behaviors into company-wide risk metrics that actually stick with leadership. The platform covers NIST awareness and training functions solidly, but don't expect detection or response capabilities; this is awareness layer only, not a replacement for email security or EDR. Skip Riot if you need integrated breach response or forensics tied to your training metrics.