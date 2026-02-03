Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

revel8 AI-Powered Simulations: AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness. built by revel8. Core capabilities include Multi-channel attack simulations across email, SMS, voice calls, video, Microsoft Teams, and social media, Deepfake voice and video attack simulations, OSINT-powered threat intelligence scanning 400+ public data points..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.