Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Phriendly Phishing Elevate Engagement: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for organizations. built by Phriendly Phishing. Core capabilities include Scheduled phishing simulations with email attachments and credential capture, QR code phishing simulations via email, Customizable email templates library..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.