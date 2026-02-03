Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

OutThink AI-Powered Human Risk Management: AI-powered human risk management platform with adaptive training & phishing sim. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Adaptive security awareness training with role-based content, AI-powered phishing simulator with real-world attack scenarios, CyberIQ gamification with points, badges, and leaderboards..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.