Ackcent Cybersecurity Training: Cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation services for employees. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity awareness programs for employees, Expert-led training sessions with real-world examples, AI-tutorized learning platform for knowledge assessment..

Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.