Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

KnowBe4 Human Risk Management: Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven security awareness training, Cloud email security with phishing and malware protection, Phishing simulation and testing..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.