Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Infosec Infosec IQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by Infosec Institute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Infosec Infosec IQ because its alert-based training nudges actually change behavior instead of relying on annual checkbox compliance. The platform covers 3,000+ awareness modules and maps directly to NIST PR.AT and ID.IM functions, meaning you're building measurable human risk management alongside your technical controls. Skip this if your organization needs advanced endpoint detection or incident response automation; Infosec IQ is pure awareness training and phishing simulation, not a security platform.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Infosec Infosec IQ for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Infosec Infosec IQ: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt. built by Infosec Institute. Core capabilities include 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Infosec Infosec IQ differentiates with 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Infosec Infosec IQ is developed by Infosec Institute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Infosec Infosec IQ serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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