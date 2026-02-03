Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Infosec Infosec IQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by Infosec Institute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Infosec Infosec IQ because its alert-based training nudges actually change behavior instead of relying on annual checkbox compliance. The platform covers 3,000+ awareness modules and maps directly to NIST PR.AT and ID.IM functions, meaning you're building measurable human risk management alongside your technical controls. Skip this if your organization needs advanced endpoint detection or incident response automation; Infosec IQ is pure awareness training and phishing simulation, not a security platform.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Infosec Infosec IQ for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Infosec Infosec IQ: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt. built by Infosec Institute. Core capabilities include 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Infosec Infosec IQ differentiates with 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Infosec Infosec IQ is developed by Infosec Institute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Infosec Infosec IQ serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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