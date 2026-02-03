Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Infosec Infosec IQ

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Infosec Infosec IQ because its alert-based training nudges actually change behavior instead of relying on annual checkbox compliance. The platform covers 3,000+ awareness modules and maps directly to NIST PR.AT and ID.IM functions, meaning you're building measurable human risk management alongside your technical controls. Skip this if your organization needs advanced endpoint detection or incident response automation; Infosec IQ is pure awareness training and phishing simulation, not a security platform.