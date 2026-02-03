Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Dune Security Dune Studio is a commercial human risk management tool by Dune Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Security teams tired of generic phishing click rates will value Dune Studio's role-based risk scoring, which surfaces which employees actually pose business risk rather than treating all users as equal threats. The platform ingests historical training data from prior awareness vendors and delivers microtraining based on individual risk signals, so you're not starting from scratch. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring integrated with endpoint detection; Dune Studio prioritizes user behavior assessment over security stack orchestration, and its strength in PR.AT and ID.RA mapping won't compensate for gaps in detection workflows.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Dune Security Dune Studio for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Dune Security Dune Studio: User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training. built by Dune Security. Core capabilities include Continuous user risk scoring, Multi-channel social engineering simulations (phishing, smishing, vishing), Business impact assessment by role and seniority..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Dune Security Dune Studio differentiates with Continuous user risk scoring, Multi-channel social engineering simulations (phishing, smishing, vishing), Business impact assessment by role and seniority.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Dune Security Dune Studio is developed by Dune Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Dune Security Dune Studio serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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