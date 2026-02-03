Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Dune Security Dune Studio

Security teams tired of generic phishing click rates will value Dune Studio's role-based risk scoring, which surfaces which employees actually pose business risk rather than treating all users as equal threats. The platform ingests historical training data from prior awareness vendors and delivers microtraining based on individual risk signals, so you're not starting from scratch. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring integrated with endpoint detection; Dune Studio prioritizes user behavior assessment over security stack orchestration, and its strength in PR.AT and ID.RA mapping won't compensate for gaps in detection workflows.