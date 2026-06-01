AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

Avatao Phishing Awareness Training: Phishing awareness & simulation training for non-technical employees. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Short role-accessible training modules (5–10 minutes each), Phishing simulation and testing campaigns, Coverage of spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting scenarios..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.