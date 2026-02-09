Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.

Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier

Red teamers and incident responders who need to strip Thinkst Canary Tokens from exfiltrated files will find this Python script saves hours of manual forensics work; signature-based detection catches tokens that would otherwise phone home to the Thinkst console. The tool is free and straightforward enough that a single analyst can deploy it in minutes without infrastructure overhead. Skip this if you're looking for behavioral detection of token *activation* rather than just artifact removal, or if your threat model assumes attackers have already modified tokens to evade signature matching.