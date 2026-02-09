AD Tripwires is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Horizon3.ai. Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
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Common questions about comparing AD Tripwires vs Aves Netsec Defused for your honeypots & deception needs.
AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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