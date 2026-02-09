AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..

Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.