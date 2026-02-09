AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..

Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.