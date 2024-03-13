Infrastructure teams managing Windows environments at scale need AD Build Script for one reason: it eliminates the manual, error-prone work of configuring Active Directory domains across multiple sites. The XML-based approach means configuration is version-controlled and repeatable, which directly addresses NIST Govern and Manage functions that most AD deployments botch through inconsistency. Skip this if you're looking for Active Directory security hardening or compliance scanning; AD Build Script is a deployment accelerator, not an audit tool.