Abbey Labs

Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.