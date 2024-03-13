AD Build Script: An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files..

AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.