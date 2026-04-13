Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.