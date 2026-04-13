Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. AD Guardian Cloud is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by CionSystems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from AD Guardian Cloud because it actually handles directory synchronization across on-premises, Azure, and OpenLDAP without forcing you to rip out legacy infrastructure. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring of identity changes without the operational overhead of separate tools. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native with no on-premises AD footprint; AD Guardian Cloud's value proposition disappears when you don't have hybrid complexity to manage.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs AD Guardian Cloud for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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