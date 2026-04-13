Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. AD Build Script is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Infrastructure teams managing Windows environments at scale need AD Build Script for one reason: it eliminates the manual, error-prone work of configuring Active Directory domains across multiple sites. The XML-based approach means configuration is version-controlled and repeatable, which directly addresses NIST Govern and Manage functions that most AD deployments botch through inconsistency. Skip this if you're looking for Active Directory security hardening or compliance scanning; AD Build Script is a deployment accelerator, not an audit tool.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs AD Build Script for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
AD Build Script: An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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