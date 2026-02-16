Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

VicOne GenAI: GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Automated risk scoring and ranking with trend reporting, AI-powered vulnerability assessment and prioritization, Automated UN R155 compliance report generation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.