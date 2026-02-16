Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security: Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include GenAI application discovery and categorization across 4000+ applications, Real-time visibility into GenAI app usage and users, 80+ GenAI-specific attributes for application profiling..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.