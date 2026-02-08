AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security: Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include GenAI application discovery and categorization across 4000+ applications, Real-time visibility into GenAI app usage and users, 80+ GenAI-specific attributes for application profiling..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.