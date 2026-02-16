Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response: Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.