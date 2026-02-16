Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is a commercial ai threat detection tool by HiddenLayer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLM vendors need HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response because it's the only tool that catches prompt injection and model tampering in real time across OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, and other major platforms simultaneously. The vendor maps findings directly to MITRE ATLAS and OWASP LLM Top 10, which means your threat intelligence and incident response workflows actually connect to AI-specific attack patterns instead of forcing analogs from traditional AppSec. Skip this if your organization treats generative AI as an experimentation layer rather than a production dependency; the real value emerges only when you're managing autonomous agents or running LLMs at scale.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response: Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response differentiates with Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is developed by HiddenLayer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO integrates with Kubernetes, Docker. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, GCP, Meta and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuvity RYNO and HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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