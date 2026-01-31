Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Development teams shipping web and mobile apps on tight release cycles should pick Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing for its reattack verification, which actually confirms that fixes work instead of just flagging vulnerabilities and moving on. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines with build-breaking enforcement and maintains low false positive rates that won't bury your team in noise, traits backed by continuous automated scanning across pre-production and production environments. Skip this if your primary need is static analysis or you're hunting for a single platform covering SAST, DAST, and dependency scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on dynamic testing and pairs that focus with pentester support rather than trying to be everything.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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