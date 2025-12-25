Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Development teams shipping web and mobile apps on tight release cycles should pick Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing for its reattack verification, which actually confirms that fixes work instead of just flagging vulnerabilities and moving on. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines with build-breaking enforcement and maintains low false positive rates that won't bury your team in noise, traits backed by continuous automated scanning across pre-production and production environments. Skip this if your primary need is static analysis or you're hunting for a single platform covering SAST, DAST, and dependency scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on dynamic testing and pairs that focus with pentester support rather than trying to be everything.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner and Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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