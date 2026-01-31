Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Escape GraphQL Security Testing: GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.