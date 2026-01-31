Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Escape GraphQL Security Testing
Teams building or securing GraphQL APIs should buy Escape GraphQL Security Testing because it catches attack patterns,batching, aliasing, business logic flaws,that standard DAST tools simply miss. The tool's native GraphQL scanning and automated false positive removal mean your team spends cycles on real findings, not noise, and integrations with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins let you shift testing left without rebuilding your pipeline. Skip this if your organization runs mostly REST APIs or has already standardized on a heavyweight API security platform; Escape's strength is GraphQL-specific depth, not breadth across API types.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Escape GraphQL Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Escape GraphQL Security Testing: GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Escape GraphQL Security Testing differentiates with GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Escape GraphQL Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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