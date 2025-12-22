Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Escape GraphQL Security Testing
Teams building or securing GraphQL APIs should buy Escape GraphQL Security Testing because it catches attack patterns,batching, aliasing, business logic flaws,that standard DAST tools simply miss. The tool's native GraphQL scanning and automated false positive removal mean your team spends cycles on real findings, not noise, and integrations with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins let you shift testing left without rebuilding your pipeline. Skip this if your organization runs mostly REST APIs or has already standardized on a heavyweight API security platform; Escape's strength is GraphQL-specific depth, not breadth across API types.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Escape GraphQL Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Escape GraphQL Security Testing: GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Escape GraphQL Security Testing differentiates with GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. Escape GraphQL Security Testing integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Escape GraphQL Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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