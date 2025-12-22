Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Escape GraphQL Security Testing: GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.