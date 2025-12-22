Escape GraphQL Security Testing

Teams building or securing GraphQL APIs should buy Escape GraphQL Security Testing because it catches attack patterns,batching, aliasing, business logic flaws,that standard DAST tools simply miss. The tool's native GraphQL scanning and automated false positive removal mean your team spends cycles on real findings, not noise, and integrations with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins let you shift testing left without rebuilding your pipeline. Skip this if your organization runs mostly REST APIs or has already standardized on a heavyweight API security platform; Escape's strength is GraphQL-specific depth, not breadth across API types.