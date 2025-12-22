Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Aikido Security. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Escape GraphQL Security Testing
Teams building or securing GraphQL APIs should buy Escape GraphQL Security Testing because it catches attack patterns,batching, aliasing, business logic flaws,that standard DAST tools simply miss. The tool's native GraphQL scanning and automated false positive removal mean your team spends cycles on real findings, not noise, and integrations with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins let you shift testing left without rebuilding your pipeline. Skip this if your organization runs mostly REST APIs or has already standardized on a heavyweight API security platform; Escape's strength is GraphQL-specific depth, not breadth across API types.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Escape GraphQL Security Testing for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Escape GraphQL Security Testing: GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Escape GraphQL Security Testing differentiates with GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Escape GraphQL Security Testing integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Escape GraphQL Security Testing serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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