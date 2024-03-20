Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. B-XSSRF is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner
AppSec teams managing sprawling web application portfolios will see immediate ROI from Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner because its crawler-based approach finds logic flaws and business-logic vulnerabilities that static tools routinely miss. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags issues before deployment, which means fewer remediation cycles in production. Skip this if you need network or infrastructure scanning; Acunetix is Web-only, and that focus is exactly why it's sharp at what it does.
Security teams hunting blind XSS and SSRF vulnerabilities in applications they can't fully instrument should start with B-XSSRF. Its out-of-band detection approach catches these flaws during dynamic testing without requiring deep code access or agent deployment, and the 292 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its payload tracking. Skip this if your priority is fixing vulnerabilities at code review time rather than finding them in running applications; B-XSSRF excels at exploitation proof but assumes you already have a remediation workflow in place.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner vs B-XSSRF for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner: A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools..
B-XSSRF: A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner and B-XSSRF serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: B-XSSRF is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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