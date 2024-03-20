Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

AppSec teams managing sprawling web application portfolios will see immediate ROI from Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner because its crawler-based approach finds logic flaws and business-logic vulnerabilities that static tools routinely miss. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags issues before deployment, which means fewer remediation cycles in production. Skip this if you need network or infrastructure scanning; Acunetix is Web-only, and that focus is exactly why it's sharp at what it does.