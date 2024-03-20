Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner
AppSec teams managing sprawling web application portfolios will see immediate ROI from Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner because its crawler-based approach finds logic flaws and business-logic vulnerabilities that static tools routinely miss. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags issues before deployment, which means fewer remediation cycles in production. Skip this if you need network or infrastructure scanning; Acunetix is Web-only, and that focus is exactly why it's sharp at what it does.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner vs Acunetix Web Application & API Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner: A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools..
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner and Acunetix Web Application & API Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is Free while Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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