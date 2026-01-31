Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. B-XSSRF is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Security teams hunting blind XSS and SSRF vulnerabilities in applications they can't fully instrument should start with B-XSSRF. Its out-of-band detection approach catches these flaws during dynamic testing without requiring deep code access or agent deployment, and the 292 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its payload tracking. Skip this if your priority is fixing vulnerabilities at code review time rather than finding them in running applications; B-XSSRF excels at exploitation proof but assumes you already have a remediation workflow in place.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs B-XSSRF for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
B-XSSRF: A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. B-XSSRF is open-source with 292 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and B-XSSRF serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while B-XSSRF is Free, B-XSSRF is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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