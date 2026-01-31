Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. @fastify/rate-limit is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
Teams building Node.js APIs who need rate limiting without the operational overhead of a separate service should reach for @fastify/rate-limit. The plugin ships as a native Fastify middleware with sub-millisecond latency overhead, making it practical for high-throughput routes where traditional gateway-level rate limiting adds unacceptable latency. Not for buyers who need distributed rate limiting across multiple instances without in-memory state coordination or those who require sophisticated quota management beyond simple request-per-window rules.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs @fastify/rate-limit for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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