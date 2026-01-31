Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.