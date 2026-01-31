Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. Escape API Security is a commercial api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
Development and security teams managing APIs across multiple protocols and frameworks should pick Escape API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs your inventory missed. The platform detects business logic flaws like BOLA and IDOR that static scanners skip, and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so testing happens before deployment rather than after. Skip this if your API surface is small and static; the value compounds with sprawl, not with single monolithic APIs.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs Escape API Security for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix API Security Testing differentiates with Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning. Escape API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence.
Acunetix API Security Testing is developed by Acunetix. Escape API Security is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix API Security Testing and Escape API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST, REST API. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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