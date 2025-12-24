42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.