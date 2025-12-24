Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Escape API Security is a commercial api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Development and security teams managing APIs across multiple protocols and frameworks should pick Escape API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs your inventory missed. The platform detects business logic flaws like BOLA and IDOR that static scanners skip, and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so testing happens before deployment rather than after. Skip this if your API surface is small and static; the value compounds with sprawl, not with single monolithic APIs.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs Escape API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. Escape API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. Escape API Security is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit integrates with Visual Studio Code, GitHub Actions. Escape API Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Audit and Escape API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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