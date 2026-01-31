Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix API Security Testing differentiates with Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning. AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments.
Acunetix API Security Testing is developed by Acunetix. AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix API Security Testing and AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner serve similar API Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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