Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs Ammune API Discovery for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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