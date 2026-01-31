Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.