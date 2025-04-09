Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Workiva Workiva Platform: Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability. built by Workiva. Core capabilities include Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.