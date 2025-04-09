Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Workiva Workiva Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Workiva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Enterprise and mid-market finance teams managing complex regulatory reporting across SOX, SEC, and sustainability frameworks should pick Workiva Workiva Platform because it bundles financial controls management, audit workflows, and regulatory submission into one system rather than forcing data between point tools. The platform's real-time collaboration with permission management and centralized data traceability directly address GV.RM and ID.RA, letting you document risk decisions and compliance evidence in one auditable source. This is not the right fit if your primary need is operational GRC or threat-based risk assessment; Workiva Platform is built for financial and sustainability compliance, not IT security governance.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Workiva Workiva Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Workiva Workiva Platform: Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability. built by Workiva. Core capabilities include Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Workiva Workiva Platform differentiates with Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Workiva Workiva Platform is developed by Workiva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® integrates with AWS Marketplace. Workiva Workiva Platform integrates with Workday, SAP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Workiva Workiva Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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