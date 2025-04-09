6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Workiva Workiva Platform: Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability. built by Workiva. Core capabilities include Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.