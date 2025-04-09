Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Workiva Workiva Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Workiva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Enterprise and mid-market finance teams managing complex regulatory reporting across SOX, SEC, and sustainability frameworks should pick Workiva Workiva Platform because it bundles financial controls management, audit workflows, and regulatory submission into one system rather than forcing data between point tools. The platform's real-time collaboration with permission management and centralized data traceability directly address GV.RM and ID.RA, letting you document risk decisions and compliance evidence in one auditable source. This is not the right fit if your primary need is operational GRC or threat-based risk assessment; Workiva Platform is built for financial and sustainability compliance, not IT security governance.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Workiva Workiva Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Workiva Workiva Platform: Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability. built by Workiva. Core capabilities include Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Workiva Workiva Platform differentiates with Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Workiva Workiva Platform is developed by Workiva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Workiva Workiva Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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