Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Uno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see the fastest ROI from Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform, since its autonomous agents handle the grunt work of gathering and classifying data across structured and unstructured sources. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 governance and risk functions including GV.SC supply chain risk management, which most GRC tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Uno is governance and risk quantification, not incident response, and it assumes you have reasonable baseline compliance hygiene already in place.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform: AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience. built by Uno. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform differentiates with AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is developed by Uno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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