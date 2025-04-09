Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Uno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see the fastest ROI from Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform, since its autonomous agents handle the grunt work of gathering and classifying data across structured and unstructured sources. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 governance and risk functions including GV.SC supply chain risk management, which most GRC tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Uno is governance and risk quantification, not incident response, and it assumes you have reasonable baseline compliance hygiene already in place.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform: AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience. built by Uno. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform differentiates with AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is developed by Uno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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