Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. IBM OpenPages is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing compliance across multiple regulatory frameworks will get the most from IBM OpenPages for its native handling of third-party risk and policy orchestration at scale. The platform covers eight of NIST CSF 2.0's Govern function areas, particularly strong in organizational context and supply chain risk management, which matters if your audit workload involves vendor assessments. Skip this if your team is still manually running spreadsheet-based controls or if you need lightweight, single-framework compliance tracking; OpenPages assumes you're mature enough to justify the implementation lift.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs IBM OpenPages for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
IBM OpenPages: AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Business Continuity Management, Data Privacy Management, Financial Controls Management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. IBM OpenPages differentiates with Business Continuity Management, Data Privacy Management, Financial Controls Management.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. IBM OpenPages is developed by IBM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® integrates with AWS Marketplace. IBM OpenPages integrates with IBM App Connect, IBM Cognos Analytics, IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and IBM OpenPages serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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