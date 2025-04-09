6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

IBM OpenPages: AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Business Continuity Management, Data Privacy Management, Financial Controls Management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.