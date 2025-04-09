Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

GBTEC BIC Platform: Enterprise platform for BPM, enterprise architecture, automation, and GRC mgmt. built by GBTEC. Core capabilities include Business process management and optimization, Enterprise architecture management, Digital twin technology for process modeling..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.